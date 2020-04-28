SHIPSHEWANA — One by one, the buses assigned to Westview’s Meadowview Elementary School started pulling out of the school’s bus lot Monday morning to run their routes for the first time in more than a month.
But instead of delivering students, the buses were delivering packets of schoolwork to homebound students.
It’s all part of the new normal as school systems like Westview try to keep educating kids despite the state’s stay-at-home order that closed schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and teacher’s aides, all wearing masks and disposable gloves, first sorted the material and then delivered it. At almost every stop the bus made, students and their parents were waiting at the end of the family driveway for the bus to arrive and the teacher’s aides and paraprofessionals to drop off the new schoolwork.
Westview used its fleet of 30 buses to deliver the materials to elementary students. Westview serves more Amish students than any other school district in Indiana. Those students typically attend school from kindergarten through eighth grade. Connecting with those students over the Internet, which Westview is doing for its high school students, isn’t an option. So the district’s elementary and junior high school teachers created special work packets to send home to each K-8 student.
Topeka Elementary school Principal Becky Siegel said the materials her staff sent home to students Monday were carefully selected by their teachers to build on skills each child has already learned. The new materials aren’t complicated, just material needed to building on previous instruction, she explained.
“It’s building on skills that they already have,” Siegel said. “Now they’re just practicing them.”
Schools have had to more or less reinvent education to fit the challenges place upon education by pandemic restrictions.
“This is something new that we’ve never ever experienced before,” Siegel said.
Siegel said her staff has remained in contact with every student, reaching out to those students with weekly phone calls Siegel said teachers will reach out again to students and parents later this week to answer any questions about the new material that was just delivered.
“Now that they have the packets, our staff will follow up midweek to answer questions, see what children may not understand or need help with,” she said.
Westview will be delivering material to student every Monday for the next four weeks.
