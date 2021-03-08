INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity continues to run at minimal levels as it has so far the entire flu season.
In the 22nd week of annual flu surveillance, statewide spread of flu virus remains “minimal,” according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That ranking came for the week ending Feb. 27.
Across the state, Indiana logged 334 new instance of “influenza-like illness” at monitoring sites, resulting in another ranking of “minimal,” the lowest level. In total, the state crossed 11,000 total instances, logging in at 11,067 cases.
Flu activity has been minimal every week so far in 2021.
On the week, the state reported flu accounted for 0.72% of complaints at outpatient facilities across the state. That’s down a little from 0.78% a week ago as rates continue to trend down, with the rate running below 1% for weeks.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
So far this year, flu reports have never topped 2%, a benchmark level for the state, and highly atypical, especially for the winter months. In the past four years, flu rates have run about 4-6% at this time of year.
Flu activity generally starts to trend down this time of year, although some years have a late-March spike that’s short-lived before falling off as warm weather returns.
The percentage of flu complaints at urgent care centers and emergency rooms was also low again this week at 0.51%, down from a week ago. That rate has been running at 1% or less since December and has been in a slow deflation so far in 2021.
The state has logged four deaths attributed to flu this season.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
