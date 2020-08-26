INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases statewide rose on Wednesday, but the overall positivity rate fell a little on strong testing.
Still, it was the largest single-day total on a Wednesday ever on a mid-week day when case counts usually don’t spike. Whether it’s an outlier or foreshadowing of even higher numbers to come this week will have to be seen.
According to Wednesday’s Indiana State Department of Health daily report, Indiana added 938 new cases of COVID-19, up from 829 the day before.
It was the highest Wednesday yet in the pandemic, with the previously highest being 857 cases on May 6. The large number was also unusual in comparison to the last two Wednesdays when cases and testing plummeted in comparison to others days during the week.
That being said, the state did post strong testing numbers on Wednesday, running more than 17,000 tests, including about 11,500 Hoosiers being tested for the first time. That large testing number helped drop the positivity rate a bit to 5.39%, which is about average for the last two weeks.
The state recorded 18 deaths, continuing a trend of slightly higher-than-average deaths in recent weeks. While the average daily death count is only one per day higher in August compared to July, it’s a metric that has stalled after steady improvements during May, June and July.
Locally, case activity picked up a little, especially in DeKalb County where the area is seeing a recent rise in cases.
DeKalb County passed the 300 cases all-time mark, rising 10 cases on Wednesday to 304 total. On Wednesday, DeKalb Central reported that a member of its football team had tested positive for the virus, resulting in both DeKalb and Angola, its opponent last Friday, to have to order their teams into quarantine, canceling two games scheduled for this weekend.
Steuben County increased six cases on Wednesday, while Noble County was up four cases and LaGrange County increased three.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 30 all-time, LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
