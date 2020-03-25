ANGOLA — Due to the continually evolving nature of the COVID-19 outbreak and following recent direction from state and local authorities, Trine University has canceled its spring Commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 2.
"This is yet another decision we did not want to make, but it was out of our hands," Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, said in an email to graduating seniors and parents. "We know how much you and your family were looking forward to celebrating your tremendous accomplishments. And so were we. … For most of us, it is the highlight of the year."
Brooks said the decision to cancel was made in order to ensure the health and safety of students, families, and the Trine University community. The university is moving forward with other plans to honor the Trine University Class of 2020, he said.
Trine will host a Senior Celebration for the Class of 2020 at Homecoming, which will take place Oct. 9-11. The weekend will include a full slate of activities honoring the Class of 2020.
Members of the Class of 2020 also will be invited to participate in an expanded fall graduation ceremony on Dec. 12.
Brooks said the university will provide more details about the events over the coming months.
"Once we put this behind us, we will come together this fall, both to commemorate the Class of 2020 and to celebrate the fact that we, strong and united, prevailed in these very challenging times," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.