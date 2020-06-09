INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County has reported its 23rd death from COVID-19, and while new cases have slowed a bit in Noble compared to recently, numbers are still rising by double digits in LaGrange and DeKalb counties.
The 23rd death in Noble County, captured in Tuesday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health, was another resident at a long-term care facility battling an outbreak.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff revealed Tuesday that while the 23rd death was another nursing home resident, the 22nd second death, which was recorded Sunday, was the first death not connected to a long-term care facility.
Noble County has had positive cases of COVID-19 in three nursing homes to date, which prior to recently accounted for most of the county's new case activity and deaths.
Gaff said Tuesday that's no longer the case, as most of the 125 cases Noble has added since Memorial Day have been community cases outside of nursing homes.
In other local counties, both LaGrange and DeKalb counties continue to pile up new cases at a rapid rate. Both counties added 10 new cases as of Tuesday's report.
Since Memorial Day, LaGrange County has tripled its cases, is up 121 since May 25 (201.6%), while DeKalb County has more than doubled, increasing 50 cases (172.4%).
Noble County was up six cases on Tuesday, cracking the 300 mark to 305 overall. Noble County's case count has risen 64.9% since Memorial Day.
Steuben County, the only county in the region that hasn't seen an explosion of new cases over the last two weeks, added two cases Tuesday, sitting at 97 cases all-time. Steuben has only averaged about one new case per day since the holiday.
Statewide, Indiana logged 410 new cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday. Both of those are close to the June average, which has been lower than the May average.
Northeast Indiana is experiencing a surge in cases not being seen in Indiana as a whole or other regions of the state. Regional neighbors Allen County and Elkhart County have seen significant spikes in cases recently, too, adding more than 1,300 cases combined since May 25.
In total, northeast Indiana has accounted for more than a quarter of new cases in Indiana, despite having a much smaller proportion of the state's population.
