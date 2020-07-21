ANGOLA — If you set foot in the Steuben Community Center, you will have to wear a mask starting Wednesday, the Steuben County Board of Health announced Tuesday.
“The Steuben County Board of Health in support of the Steuben County Health Officer (Dr. Ted Crisman) has signed a public health order requiring the use of a face covering for any individual over the age of 2 years old at the Steuben County Community Center located at 317 S. Wayne St.,” a news release said.
The full public health order will be available on the Steuben County Health Department’s web page located under the documents tab. There will be health exceptions.
The order comes as the county reached 164 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. Also, 114 individuals are considered recovered and three deaths are associated with COVID-19. From Monday, an increase of five COVID-19 positive cases were documented for Steuben County.
Since Friday, Steuben County increased its case count by 16 positive cases. The county is starting to see a surge for the first time since early May.
Tuesday’s news release reminded residents that social gatherings will increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, especially in locations where social distancing cannot be maintained. A face covering is highly recommended.
Traveling can also increase your risk of contracting COVID-19, especially to regions within the United States that are experiencing an increase in reported cases of COVID-19.
For more information, contact the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
