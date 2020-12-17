CROOKED LAKE — "Starting tomorrow we're going to start saving lives."
Those were the words of Connie McCahill, president and CEO at Cameron, who was almost giddy when she looked out over the expansive vaccination clinic that has been set up in the Steuben County Event Center.
Not that long ago, the Event Center was hosting festive weddings, company gatherings and community events.
In about two short week's time, the facility located in the Steuben County Park has been transformed into a massive health clinic, ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccines starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
The first in line are healthcare workers from the four-county area, some 192 strong on this first day.
"It's like Christmas came early with these vaccines," said Kelly Keirns, executive director of strategy and development at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
Cameron volunteered to be a host site for vaccinations for the four-county area. Healthcare workers from a wide variety of affiliations will be getting inoculated starting Friday. And many from Cameron, Parkview DeKalb, Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble hospitals are volunteering their time to help administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
The clinic is being run by Cameron in cooperation with the Steuben County Health Department and approval by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
"The venue couldn't be more conducive for us," Keirns said.
"We're very appreciative of (the county commissioners) allowing us to have this space, use the space. Our vaccination clinic would be nothing without it," said Jennifer Hagerty, Cameron's director of patient relations.
As Cameron staff and personnel from health departments from the four-county area finalized setup and toured the facility Thursday, there was an excitement in the air. There finally has come available a vaccine that can attack the novel coronavirus and possibly get life back to normal.
People who have been on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 are relieved that a vaccine is available and it is helpful with morale now that an end is in sight, Hagerty said.
As one might guess, the site has been painstakingly set up as a clinic. There are checks administered at the entrance so no one with symptoms of the virus can enter. Personnel at a long line of desks will be set up to process folks through four vaccination stations. After people are inoculated, they have to go through post inoculation evaluation.
Because the FDA approved the vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization without the normal years that other vaccines go through, recipients will be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving a dose.
Keirns said she expects it will take people getting inoculated about 30 minutes to go through the entire process.
Cameron Hospital was expected to receive 975 doses of the vaccine this week and 1,950 doses each of the following two weeks. Because the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in subfreezing temperatures, a special freezer is in the kitchen at the Steuben Event Center to hold a day's supply. The remainder of the vaccine is kept in super-cold storage at the hospital.
More than 20,000 Indiana healthcare workers statewide had registered to get their first dose, the Indiana Department of Health said in a news release earlier this week.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly.
That the facility has come together, with elaborate queuing procedures, banks of computers, much signage and screens posting messages on walls, it is an impressive site to see, McCahill said.
"When we said yea, we want to be a vaccine site, we didn't know what we were getting into," McCahill said. "This is overwhelming in a wonderful way. I am so very proud of my team."
The effort is what people have come to trust from Cameron Hospital, she added.
"We can't not. That's why we exist," McCahill said. "This is history. This is a historic moment."
As people were scurrying about Thursday, McCahill looked around in amazement and joy.
"Besides this, the hospital's full. We still have a hospital to run," she said before cutting out to get back to her office downtown so she could attend a meeting on Zoom. "It's just phenomenal what effort is taking place."
