FORT WAYNE — Almost half of all new unemployment claims in northeast Indiana came people shuttered from manufacturers, but that ratio is much higher some local counties where almost 4-in-5 jobless claims are coming from manufacturing.
According to new data released Thursday morning, manufacturing workers in Noble and LaGrange counties have been especially blasted by the economic downturn caused by coronavirus.
The Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana Works have secured data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development about the industries in which first-time unemployment insurance claimants work.
The numbers in the chart below reflect Economic Growth Region 3 — Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Claims are recorded based on where people live, not the county where they work. The new data show the total first-time claims in the past two weeks, weeks ending March 21 and 28, or 27,224 workers.
Sector numbers are based off the classification of the employer, not specifically what individual employees do.
Highlights of the findings include:
• 46.8% (12,754 claimants) in the two-week period come from manufacturing.
All but Allen and Huntington counties had more than half of their initial claims come from manufacturing in the week ending March 28. LaGrange County had 80.1% of its first-time claims last week in manufacturing and Noble County had 77.9%.
• 15.5% (4,231 claimants) come from accommodation and food services.
• 8.2% (2,238 claimants) come from health care and social services.
Hospitals are still running full tilt, but this category also captures dentists’ offices, doctors’ offices, childcare centers, youth centers, and other healthcare providers like physical therapists, chiropractors and optometrists.
• 5.7% (1,539 claimants) come from retail trade.
That figure is including department and specialty stores and other storefront retailers.
• 4.6% (1,252 claimants) come from other services.
This reflects personal services like hair salons and barbershops, funeral homes, drycleaners and pet grooming and other pet care services excluding veterinary services.
Comparing the data for the two weeks, the first week was dominated by accommodation/food services workers at 2,407 and then 1,824 last week. Last week had 11,655 manufacturing claimants compared to 1,099 the week before.
• Public administration (local, state and federal government) and finance and insurance had the lowest reported claims at 62 and 69.
• Agriculture, mining and construction had no reported claims in EGR 3, indicating fewer than 10 claims in each week.
Rachel Blakeman, Community Research Institute director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, noted that while restaurants and other service industry jobs that were immediately affected by governor orders captured a lot of attention, they make up only a fraction of the job losses.
“While the closures of restaurants, retail and hotels and the associated job losses have gotten the public’s attention, the share of manufacturing unemployment claims is alarming since this is the key industry in northeast Indiana as measured by both number of employees and total wages,” Blakeman said. “While there is some optimism that these layoffs will be temporary, it’s too early to tell how all of this will affect the local economy after the immediacy of the crisis.”
That's particularly damaging to the the northeast corner, where manufacturing makes up about half of the labor force in counties like Noble and LaGrange.
One known example came in the form of a recent WARN notice from Busche in Albion, which indicated it was furloughing 450 employees due to the virus.
The shutdown at the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne and other auto manufacturers also ripples through the local economy, as the area contains many plants that provide parts for that industry.
“In the midst of layoffs regionally, nationally and globally, there is a trickle-down effect in manufacturing that reverberates all along the supply chains,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “We experienced this in manufacturing during the recession that began in 2007-2008, but the speed with which layoffs have happened this time is stunning. It’s unclear if last week’s unemployment filings in manufacturing is a peak, but we certainly expect there to be more.”
Based on February's jobless numbers and the figures of new claims filed in the last two weeks, estimates of unemployment suggest that Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties may already be over 10% joblessness, was Steuben County was slightly lower at about 8%.
With the exception of Allen County, manufacturing claims were more than half of all claims filed for the week ending March 28, when jobless applications began significantly spiking.
LaGrange County was the most seriously affected, as 1,197 claims of 1,495 total — 80% — were from manufacturers. LaGrange County's next highest sector was food, at just 5.6% of claims.
Noble County, another manufacturing-heavy county, wasn't far behind as 1,812 claims of 2,326 total were from manufacturers for 77.9%. No other sector in Noble County topped 4% of the week's claims.
DeKalb County followed next, with 873 claims, 64.7%, coming from manufacturing. Administration and support, health care and social services, accommodations and food and uncategorized filings each were about 5%.
Steuben County had 504 manufacturing claims in the last week, for 59.7% of its total. In Steuben, accommodation and food service hit 10% of the jobless claims, the highest except for Allen County.
Manufacturing claims, 445 in Whitley County, accounted for 55.1% of new unemployment applications there, while it was 42.1% (4,130 claims) in Allen County, which has a much broader employment base than its neighboring rural counties.
Allen County led the area in lodging and food filings at 11.3% as well as had about 8% of applications each coming from retail and health/social services.
