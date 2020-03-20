340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Library offering curbside pickup
In response to the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent closure of the library, curbside holds pickup will be offered to patrons on Mondays and Thursdays from 8-10 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. starting March 23.
This service is available only to Butler Public Library patrons.
Patrons will be able to place holds for items within the library's catalog using their library card number and password. Patrons who do not have a password can fill out a request for one online. Library staff will contact patrons within 24 hours.
When arriving to pick up materials, patrons are to park at the library entrance and call 868-2351 to let staff know they have arrived. Staff will bring their items to them, checked out and ready to go. Return items can be collected at that time as well. For the protection of staff and patrons, items will be bagged so that minimal contact will be made. A small tote will be offered to collect return items for the same reason.
All items checked out must be returned back to the Butler Public Library. Due to the mass closing of public libraries, courier service between Butler Public Library and Evergreen Indiana member libraries has ceased.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library's website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story time for our mini-patrons' viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities.
Educational resources
Due to the extended period of non-traditional learning ahead, several links for educational resources are available on the library's website for parents and students.
The library's WiFi can be used to complete eLearning homework. While the library is closed to the public, WiFi can be accessed from the parking lot. Authentication and time restrictions have been relaxed to allow access to all students for extended periods.
Senior Stretch and Move
Soon to come, videos for the library's Stretch and Move classes will be available online, hosted by one of our instructors, Bob Wilson.
Written exercise instructions will also be made available online and can be printed for easy reference.
New titles available
Audio books: "Africaville" by Jeffrey Colvin. "The Spledid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz" by Erik Larson. "Saint X" by Alexis Schaitkin.
Sports: "Indy: Racing Before the 500. The Untold Story of the Brickyard" by D. Bruce Scott.
Literature and fiction: "The Mother's Promise" by Sally Hepworth.
Mysteries and thrillers: "Gone by Midnight" by Candice Fox.
Children: "Luke and Lottie: It's Easter" by Ruth Wielockx. "The Farmer" by Ximo Abadia.
Comics and graphic novels: "Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: The Secret of the Petrified Tablet" by Stan Lee.
For more information
Check the library's website for updates, announcements and information.
Questions or concerns can be made online and a BPL staff member will address it as quickly as possible.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
