INDIANAPOLIS — Close to another 3,000 residents of the four-county area have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Total doses of vaccine administered went up again, as allotments of vaccines have gone up and more and more people become eligible for the shots.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 32,917 in the four-county area had received at least one dose of a vaccine, representing just about 20% of the total population in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
Of those, 22,775 have been fully vaccinated, either by receiving both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which have started being distributed recently in the local area.
That's 13.8% of the total four-county area population.
Overall vaccine distribution this week was up. This week, 3,488 more people received a vaccine, up from 2,822 a week ago, while the number of people who became fully vaccinated in the past week also was up slightly from 2,892 to 2,954.
This week contained several updates on the vaccine front, the most notable being that any Hoosier age 16 and older will be able to sign up for vaccines starting this coming Wednesday.
Teens 16 and 17 years old will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, as that's the only vaccine approved for at ages under 18.
On Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made that announcement along with other information including that the state would roll back from county-based restrictions starting April 6, as well as the statewide mask mandate will become a mask advisory.
Uptake of the vaccine among the oldest Hoosiers has been high, at more than 70% for those 70 and older. Uptake among those in their 60s has been good at 64%, while those in their 50s sits at 45% and for those in their 40s is 29% so far.
Indiana has been pursuing an age-based methodology for vaccine eligibility up to this point, but vaccine allotments and demand have allowed the state to more broadly expand to all adults.
That being said, the widespread expansions means that people signing up for vaccinations may have to take appointments farther out than other smaller age groups have had. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box warned some appointments may be scheduled out as far as six weeks if demand is high on March 31 and after.
The state's scheduling system works based on expected vaccine allotments, so clinics aren't able to book more appointments than their expected supply of shots.
"We never want a person to show up for a vaccine and have no doses available for them," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said earlier this week.
The state will also be scheduling additional drive-thru mass vaccinations clinics in Indianapolis in April, although residents in northeast Indiana would have to drive two-plus hours to attend those.
Additional clinics will run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will run from April 1-3, 13-18 and 24-30, with the state offering as many as 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In total, those one-and-done drive-thrus could help inoculate another 96,000 Hoosiers at maximum.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead in local vaccinations, although that lead has been shrinking week-to-week as larger population counties close the gap.
Steuben County is No. 1 in overall people vaccinated at 9,650, with 7,107 of those now fully vaccinated.
Noble County, the region's biggest by population, has be closing however, now with 9,322 total people who have had at least one shot and 6,137 who are fully vaccinated.
DeKalb County is close behind Noble with 8,622 people vaccinated and 6,015 with full immunity.
LaGrange County continues to trail behind, sitting at 5,323 people vaccinated and 3,516 who have completed their vaccine regimen.
Indiana as a whole passed 1 million people fully vaccinated earlier this week, with 1,042,768 Hoosiers fully vaccinated as of Friday afternoon. That's 15.5% of the state's total population.
The four-county area still lags that statewide rate, sitting at 13.8% for the region. However, Steuben County is actually beating the state with 20.54% of its population vaccinated, while the other three counties are the ones trailing the state average with DeKalb County at 13.8%, Noble County at 12.8% and LaGrange County at 9%.
Until March 31, only Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides and bus drivers are also eligible.
Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
