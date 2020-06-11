ANGOLA — Trine University will focus on an expanded lineup for 2021 after canceling or postponing concerts at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts for the remainder of the calendar year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s heartbreaking. We had many exciting shows planned for the rest of the year in addition to what we already had announced,” said Randy White, Trine’s director of special events. “However, we also want to wait until we can ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for our guests and the campus community, in conformity with CDC guidelines.”
Previously announced shows that have been rescheduled for 2021 include The Lettermen, now scheduled for April 9, 2021; Atlanta Rhythm Section, now scheduled for June 4, 2021; and Building 429, now scheduled for July 9, 2021. New dates are still being negotiated for the Mersey Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot and the Arise Tour with Newsong.
Those who have purchased tickets may hold them for the future shows or request a refund.
Other concerts set for 2021 are: pop rock band Orleans, April 16; Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, May 14; Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk, Aug. 28; and sunshine pop band The Buckinghams, Sept. 11.
Dates in 2021 are being negotiated for country legend Charlie Daniels, who previously performed at Furth in 2014; Michael Jackson tribute MJ Live; and Eagles tribute band Hotel California, which performed at Furth in 2019.
“We are excited about the bands we have scheduled for 2021 and looking forward to sold-out crowds in the coming year,” White said.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops and the Steuben County Festival Choir presentation of “The Messiah” have been canceled for 2020. Organizers are looking into possible alternate venues.
For updated information, visit trine.edu/furth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.