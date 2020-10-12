HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools is moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the week starting Tuesday due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantines, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in a text message to parents Monday night.
Following this week, Hamilton Schools will be on fall break from Oct. 19-23.
A second grader tested positive for COVID-19, the school was notified Monday night. The student was last in school on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Cassel said.
“As the superintendent, I understand that this is late notice and could lead to inconveniences. I truly apologize and understand the frustrations you might feel. However, I will continue to operate in the best interest of our students during these trying times,” Cassel said in his text.
This is in addition to another incident that has led to quarantines.
“We also currently have multiple students and several teachers on quarantine because of contact with an individual outside of the school day that was not in our control,” Cassel said.
Cassel did not elaborate. It was not due to an outbreak in the after school program at the school run by the Steuben County Literacy Coalition, the Coalition’s director, Breann Fink said late Monday.
As the school heads toward virtual learning, Cassel said if students need materials in order to do their e-learning, contact needs to be made with the school so arrangements may be made.
Cassel said, “please contact the school first before arriving. We will do our best to assist in getting the needed materials.”
In the meantime, starting Tuesday morning, contact tracing phone calls will to parents of students affected will begin from the elementary case.
“As a district, the safety of our students is at the forefront of decisions made related to COVID,” Cassel said.
Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 26. Extra-curricular activities will be suspended until then.
While students are away, Hamilton Schools facilities will be getting a scrub.
“As a corporation, we will take this time to do another deep clean in conjunction with our daily cleaning routine,” Cassel said.
