ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is limiting visitors to the building starting Wednesday due to the growing worldwide concern about the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Wednesday, the shelter will shift to reservations during regular business hours for meet and greets for serious adopters. General public without an appointment will not be permitted to enter the shelter.
Shelter capacity will be limited to no more than 10 individuals in the facility at any given time.
"We hope that if you are considering adopting you visit our website for a list of adoptable pets and schedule an appointment to come and meet them," said a news release from the shelter. "We hope our shelter pets do not have to wait longer to find their forever homes and are asking for your help during this difficult time."
To schedule an appointment call 833-2877.
At this time, volunteers will also not be allowed to enter the shelter.
"We are beyond thankful for each of our volunteers and want to make sure that our volunteers stay safe," said the news release. "We can't wait to have you back helping support our shelter as soon as it is deemed safe."
Updates on the shelter and response to the epidemic will be communicated.
If you are not able to adopt, but would like to help during this difficult time, donations can be made online at chssteubencounty.org/donate.
