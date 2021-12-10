FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health is encouraging northeast Indiana residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid sharply rising cases, hospital admissions and ICU bed utilization in its facilities.
Parkview, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne but also operates hospitals in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Whitley counties in the local area, has been seeing an uptick in cases amid another surge across the state that's taken hospital admissions to their second-highest point.
"As the region approaches record-high levels of COVID-19 activity, Parkview Health is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, including hospitalizations and ICU bed utilization," Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in an emailed statement. "We remain committed to caring for both COVID-19 patients and the increasing number of patients with other care needs. Since the start of the pandemic, we have developed numerous processes that allow us to maintain operations while being flexible and responsive to the needs of our community. We are grateful for our providers and care teams across the region, who are demonstrating world-class teamwork and outstanding efforts to deliver care to the community."
Parkview didn't provide specific numbers on its its current hospital census or admissions, but statistics across Health District 3 covering northeast Indiana — where Parkview is the largest provider — are at their second-highest level ever currently.
In state Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, the hospital census as of Monday sat at 363 patients, more than double was it was on Nov. 8 at 157 patients, a 131% increase in less than a month, outpacing the rate of increase of the state as a whole.
The region's highest-even hospital census was recorded on Dec. 1, 2020, with 448 patients admitted at the same time.
About 29% of the region's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, while about 50% are utilized by non-COVID patients, leaving about 21% available capacity.
During the last surge, ICU bed capacity had dropped below 10% in early September before easing after that surge broke about mid-month.
In late June, the region has fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, but the region has been losing ground ever since after the highly-infectious delta variant hit the state.
In the 18-day period from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7, Noble County had had 38 new admissions to hospitals for COVID-19, DeKalb County has had 39, LaGrange County has had 23 and Steuben County has seen 26.
Historically, Noble County has had 746 residents ill with COVID-19 end up hospitalized since March 2020, followed by DeKalb County with 667, LaGrange County with 530 and Steuben County with 483, according to data from the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks statewide hospitalizations.
Compared to total cases, local counties have raw hospitalization rates ranging from 7.01% in Steuben to 7.8% in Noble County and 8.24% in DeKalb County.
LaGrange County's hospitalization rate is 12%, although that is likely artificially high since LaGrange County's cases are artificially low. The county has the state's lowest per-capita testing rate in the state, so it's likely that many cases go unidentified and therefore skew the county's case counts lower than actual conditions.
Parkview continues to advocate for residents to get vaccinated, as the shots provide recipients increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Statewide, about 8% of unvaccinated Hoosiers who contract COVID-19 end up hospitalized. Vaccinated individuals, while less likely to contract the virus in the first place, also have sharply lower hospitalization rates of only about 2% for people experiencing a breakthrough case, with a high percentage of those being older people with generally weaker immune systems.
"Vaccines remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Approximately 83% of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated," Brigle said. "To help reduce the strain on healthcare providers throughout the region, and improve the well-being of our entire community, we continue to encourage vaccination for COVID-19. For more information on vaccines, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit parkview.com/covidvaccine."
The local area is behind the state as a whole in terms of vaccination. About 55% of all eligible Hoosiers age 5 and older are fully vaccinated, but local counties trail that by 10 percentage points or more.
LaGrange County has the lowest vaccination rate among Indiana's 92 counties, while Noble County has the 11th lowest rate and DeKalb County is close by at 17th lowest. Steuben County, while the best in the area, is slightly ahead of the worst third of counties in the state, but still in the bottom half , tied for 35th lowest rate in Indiana.
