INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 at some time since March 2020.
Indiana passed the mark this weekend, with the state sitting at 1,000,163 total cases, according to the state's dashboard as of Monday afternoon.
That represents just shy of 15% of the state's total population.
Indiana officially recorded its first case of COVID-19 back on March 6, 2020, an event which launched the state into now nearly two years of pandemic response.
In the early months of the pandemic, case numbers grew slowly, primarily because the state did not have capacity to test widely. In the first two months of the pandemic, a study by the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health estimated that the state was detecting only 1 out of every 11 actual cases at the time of the initial spring 2020 surge due to that testing blindness.
Indiana hit its first 100,000 cases on Sept. 7, 2020, but numbers rose rapidly afterward as the state hit its biggest surge at the end of 2020 and into early 2021.
The state saw 500,000 total cases as of Dec. 29, 2020, a time when Indiana was logging sometimes more than 7,000 new cases per day.
Indiana came out of its winter surge starting in January and numbers began to fall rapidly as vaccine distribution started across the state. COVID-19 activity across all metrics — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — had been falling consistently throughout the start of 2021.
That was until the highly-infectious delta variant of the virus arrived in Indiana this summer.
The state was its third major and second-largest surge in cases this summer as delta-driven spikes in activity started in July and persisted through mid-September, again taking case counts upward of 5,000 per day until the surge peaked.
The difference between this summer's surge and others, however, was the majority of the new activity coming from the delta variant was hitting people who hadn't been vaccinated against the virus.
More than 80% of new cases this year have been among the approximate half of the Hoosier population that chose not to get immunized, with that unvaccinated cohort also suffered the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in 2021.
Case counts have been coming down again since mid-September, but the multiple large surges have brought the state to the 1-million mark and beyond.
To date, 18.2% of all cases have been Hoosiers younger than 20; 17.8% are Hoosiers in their 20s; 15.8% were people in their 30s; 14.7% are cases among people in their 40s; 13.8% were recorded among those in their 50s; 10.3% were in the 60s range; 5.8% occurred among Hoosiers in their 70s and 3.7% were people 80 years old and older.
Slightly more women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than men at about 53% to 47%, but that mirrors the same gap in testing rates with about 53% of all COVID-19 tests being for women.
To date, 1.58% of all Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19 went on to die from it, although that overall rate hides great disparities by age.
In total, 89.5% of all deaths have been Hoosiers 60 and older, with 6.7% of deaths among people in their 50s, 2.5% among those in their 40s and 1.3% younger than 40.
The distribution of deaths used to be more than 92% at 60-plus, but deaths have skewed younger in recent months as older Hoosiers at most risk are vaccinated at rates 80% and higher, while younger people are less likely to be vaccinated and have therefore been dying at slightly higher proportions.
In total, about 4.3 million Hoosiers — about 63% of the total population — have been tested for COVID-19 at least once. More than 14.1 million tests have been administered checking for the virus since March 2020.
Locally, as Indiana crosses 1 million total cases, Noble County leads the local area with 7,984 cases, followed by DeKalb County with 6,263, Steuben County with 5,546 and LaGrange County with 3,539.
Nearby Allen County has logged 57,441 cases all time — third most of any county, due to its larger population — while Whitley County has had 5,604 cases all time.
