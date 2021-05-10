INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity ticked up slightly in the final week of April, but still remained "minimal" overall as the 2020-21 is closing out.
Indiana has three weeks of surveillance left in the season, and flu activity usually stays at low levels this time of year.
For the week ended May 1, Indiana recorded another 495 instances of "influenza-like illness" at monitoring sites, bringing the 2020-21 total to 14,309 overall.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities increased slightly to 0.97%, up from 0.89% a week ago.
Despite the small increase, the state still rated the spread of flu "minimal," the lowest rating, again. Indiana has seen minimal flu spread for the entirety of 2021.
Flu numbers are now right about where they're at in a normal year, as flu activity is typically at about 1-1.5% at this time of year. Current figures are a little higher than the 2019-20 flu season, as the state had just started the COVID-19 pandemic and was still in the midst of a stay-at-home order at this time a year ago.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
Indiana has logged just five deaths attributable to flu this season, far lower than the annual average of about 150 deaths per year. No new deaths were reported this week.
Flu reports at urgent care centers and emergency rooms also increased slightly this past week, rising to 0.89% from 0.83% a week ago.
That figure is in line with previous years, which usually sit at about 1% this time of year.
Indiana is nearing the end of flu surveillance season, as the state monitors for 20 weeks into the new year, which will take reports through May 22 this year.
Aside from a few weeks where the state hit the second-lowest level of spread, “low,” numbers have hardly peaked above 1% and stayed at minimal levels. Numbers have been mostly flat since the turn of the new year into 2021.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
