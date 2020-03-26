LIGONIER — More events are canceled and buildings shut in an effort to control the number of COVID-19 cases.
The following is a list compiled of updated closure info:
Easter Egg Hunt — canceled
The Ligonier Parks Department announced Tuesday that the Easter Egg Hunt, originally scheduled for April 4, is now canceled.
Instead of spending that afternoon hunting for easter eggs, they will be handed out to West Noble students and families at the April 8 school lunch meal pick-up while supplies last.
Ligonier youth soccer program — canceled
The Ligonier Parks Department also notified its families that the annual soccer league is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who have already registered their child for the soccer program can choose to either receive a refund or put the payment towards a different youth program.
“We are sincerely disappointed to have to cancel these events and apologize for the inconvenience,” the Parks Department wrote.
Those in need of help with registrations can call the Recreation Center at 894-7344 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center — closure extended
Following Gov. Holcomb’s stay at home order Monday, the Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center announced its closure would continue.
Originally, the Recreation Center was to reopen after March 28.
An executive order from Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel’s office makes the Recreation Center close until Indiana is no longer under a public health emergency.
“Also, during the time of the public health emergency in the State of Indiana, all programs associated with the Ligonier Sports & Rec Center will be suspended,” the order read.
Ligonier City Hall and Utilities Lobby — closure extended
Following Gov. Holcomb’s executive order 20-08,, Ligonier City Hall and the utilities lobby is temporarily closed to the general public until April 7.
The original closure was supposed to span from March 18-31.
Residents can make utility payments in two ways: by using the drop box or paying online.
For the drop box, use the box in the alley south of City Hall. Please do not put cash in the drop box. Make a payment by check or money order only.
Be sure to include an account number, name and service address.
To make a payment online, visit the city website at ligonier-in.org. Click on Online Services, then Online Bill Pay.
If you need assistance setting up your online payment, call 894-4113.
For assistance with utility services, payment of tickets, questions or to make an appointment with the Mayor, please call 894-4113.
To make an appointment with the building inspector, please contact Earle Franklin at 894-1104.
Noble County government buildings — closed
All Noble County government offices are closed to the public as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Buildings will be open to county employees on Tuesday and then non-essential employees will be furloughed for two weeks due to the governor’s executive order.
All county employees will be paid and essential employees who are still called in to work may be given additional compensation.
