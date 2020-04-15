LAGRANGE — At a time when most people can’t leave their homes because of the coronavirus epidemic, LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Naturalist Leslie Arnold hopes to take LaGrange County residents on a virtual tour of spring in northeast Indiana.
Arnold has been busy creating a series of new videos she’s posting on YouTube that will allow people to spend a few minutes enjoying a few spring sights and sounds from different LaGrange County parks.
The local parks have been closed to protect people against the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Arnold said she hopes her videos can help people forget about the virus if only for a short time.
“So my goal is to transport people out of their home into one of the parks, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes,” Arnold said. “I want people to smile, I want people to feel relaxed, and if they learn something in the process about the world around them, that’s even better.”
So far Arnold has finished two videos and is wrapping up post-production on a third. She first looked at spring frogs, and then played a game of woodland I Spy with a special guest. In her next video, Arnold will lead a wildflower hike through one of the LaGrange County Parks Department properties.
Arnold said her videos are aimed at every member of a family.
“The primary audience for these videos will always be families,” she explained. “We’ve got two in the works. I am working on a virtual wildflower walk that will probably be geared more toward mom and dad, and other adults interested in things like that. But I’m also planning to make some real kid-friendly videos like the little I Spy one I just finished. I’ve got a couple of ideas for videos I’ll be working on once I get the wildflower hike video finished up.”
Arnold said it’s the job of a naturalist to meet with park visitors, and that job is difficult when the parks are closed.
“I have to look for alternative ways to still be a naturalist and be an educator,” she added. “And these videos are a great solution.”
So far the preliminary reaction to those videos has been good, she explained. To view the videos, click on YouTube and search for LaGrange County Parks. Arnold’s videos are entitled Nature Leslie.
“Hopefully, the word about these videos will spread and people will enjoy these,” she said. “I’m hoping that ones like the wildflower walks will be useful to people who want to educate themselves about what is this flower that I’m looking at. I’m hoping that these will be a bit of a resource for those types of people.”
