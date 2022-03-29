INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is seeing a small spring uptick in flu activity, but nothing to take the state out of its "minimal" spread rating.
In the 24th week of flu monitoring for the week ended March 25, rates of "influenza-like illness" reported by sentinel outpost providers was 1.72%, an increased from 1.29% a week ago.
The report includes 890 reports of flu-like illnesses, up from 626 a week back.
The rate of influenza-like illness reported at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also rose to 1.78%, up from 1.42% a week ago.
Flu numbers have been increasing for three straight weeks now, but the increases have been small and the state remains under the 2% benchmark rate.
Flu rates are also on the low end compared to past years, with the current numbers on par with other mild years. Flu often does tick up in March and early April when the weather begins to turn, but then fades by the time warmer weather begins to more consistently set in around the end of April and into May.
Numbers can spike to around 5-6% in late March, but that doesn't appear to be likely this year barring some type of sudden change.
The 2021-22 season overall has been the second mildest in the last decade, with rates running overall lower than every year in recent history except for last year's historically mild season when the state was still in the midst of mitigation efforts to help slow COVID-19.
Indiana did see one additional death reported this past week, taking the season total to 28.
Of those deaths, seventeen were people age 65 or older, eight in the 50-64 range, two at 25-49 and one at the 5-24 age group.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
This year's count so far again sets the 2021-22 season as one of the mildest over the last decade.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain as one of the four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
