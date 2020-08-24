INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases dropped over the weekend as they typically do, with cases similar to where they were last week.
Indiana’s total case and tests numbers also got a boost Monday from upload of the state’s first batch of antigen COVID-19 tests, which weren’t being used and recorded before.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily report on Monday, Indiana added 688 new cases of COVID-19, down from late last week but slightly above Monday last week.
Mondays typically have the lowest overall case and testing numbers week-to-week, because testing slows over the weekend when testing sites and labs close or slow down as compared to weekdays.
Although cases were up a little Monday to Monday, the Sunday numbers were down a little bit from the Sunday the week prior, 615 this week compared to 739 on Aug. 16.
Positivity rates were down again, however, as the state processed approximately 14,000 tests each day.
Overall numbers were up at a higher level because the state logged its initial batch of results from antigen testing, which added 975 positive cases and more than 16,000 tests.
Up until July, the state had been recording only results from genetic tests for COVID-19 taken via nasal swab. Antigen tests are a different kind of test that look for immune response cells that would be formed if the body is responding to the novel coronavirus in the body.
Antigen tests have the benefit of being much quicker — they’re typically referred to as “rapid result” tests — although they also tend to be less accurate than genetic testing, showing more false positives.
One recent example of that was when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive on a quick antigen test, part of the standard procedure run by the White House for anyone scheduled to come into close contact with the president, but then tested negative twice when swabbed with a genetic test.
Last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state would start including antigen tests and their results in the daily counts to represent the full scope of testing taking place in the state.
The 16,000 antigen tests conducted since July 28 turned up 975 positive cases.
Locally, the four-county area saw some increases in their case counts over Sunday and Monday.
Noble and DeKalb counties both added 11 new cases over the two-day period, while Steuben County was up six cases. LaGrange County added just three cases across the two days.
After recording two deaths last week, one in Noble and one in LaGrange counties, no new deaths were reported over the weekend. Noble County remains at 30 deaths all time followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
