INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide new vaccine distribution hit a new all-time low, but the local area saw an uptick in shots administered compared to a week ago.
Right now, most of the new vaccine activity is coming in the form of booster shots being given to high-risk groups, as Indiana rolls out boosters for all three types of vaccine.
Statewide, new, first-time COVID-19 vaccinations set a new all-time low, with just 11,327 distributed this past week. That's a drop from the previous low of 17,742 set just the week before.
Locally, however, new vaccine uptake did tick up, rising to 431 people immunized from 220 the week before.
Steuben County led the vaccine distribution this week with 171 shots given out — although it may be a catch-up correction after that county had just 26 reported the week before — followed by Noble County with 104 vaccinations, DeKalb County with 92 new and LaGrange County with 64 new.
While the state doled out fewer than 12,000 total doses to first-timers this past week, Indiana has been distributing that many or more doses of boosters to high-risk groups seeking to bolster their immunity.
Previously, only Pfizer was authorized for booster vaccines, but more recently boosters have been OK'd for all three manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The state is also allowing mix-and-match dosing, meaning people can get a shot from a different manufacturer than their original shot regimen.
Just over 59% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older have now been fully vaccinated.
Rates in the local area are significantly behind that. Steuben County is about 48% fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 44%, Noble County at 43.5% and LaGrange County at just 22%.
Starting next week, the state will begin distribution of Pfizer vaccines to children age 5-11, which will change the number of "eligible" recipients and drop the percentages for local counties.
Pfizer is the only vaccine type approved for use in children at this time. The shot for children is a smaller dose than the one given to people age 12 and up. Trials in those 5-11 showed strong protection against infection and no serious adverse side effects.
Virus activity has dropped off sharply after the delta variant-driven surge in cases peaked in mid-September. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have come weekly since that point and continue falling.
Vaccination rates increased slightly when delta variant cases started ticking up, but never rose very high in relation to the spike in cases.
More than 80% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the surge were from the state's unvaccinated half, while those who were vaccinated were less likely to catch the virus and, when they did, were less likely to develop a serious case.
