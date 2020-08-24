AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents in its report issued Monday.
The ages of those who have tested positive are between 19 and 103.
Eleven of those who have tested positive are recovering at home, the Health Department said. Their ages are 19, 19, 23, 24, 24, 27, 35, 39, 41, 43 and 62.
The Health Department did not have any additional information on individuals whose ages are 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 73, 75, 82, 82, 84, 92, 93, 97, 97 and 103.
This brings the total cases in DeKalb County to 301.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic,” Health Department officials said. “Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.