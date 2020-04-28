KENDALLVILLE — Weekend popcorn sales outside the shuttered Strand Theatre haven’t caused much of a problem for the city, but the managers still wanted to make sure they’re doing it the right way.
Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety members gave the theater a thumbs up to keep going.
Board members considered an application for use of public property for the parking spaces out in front of the Strand Theatre on Main Street, so that staff can continue running curbside popcorn sales.
The Strand has sold popcorn on two previous Saturdays — selling hundreds of buckets of hot, buttery movie popcorn both times — as a way to generate some income while the theater remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the ban on large gatherings, the theater is unable to run its normal shows.
The Strand requested permission to operate in the parking spots on April 25, May 9 and May 23 for continued curbside popcorn sales.
City officials had nothing but good things to say about the program so far.
“Even though they had a line on Main Street around the corner to get to the Strand, it was really well-conducted. They worked really quickly from the curb,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
“It was very smooth and very safe,” board member Don Gura agreed.
Handshoe said the Strand sale dates also shouldn’t conflict with the downtown popcorn stand, which also runs on weekends during the summer. The old-time stand doesn’t open until after Memorial Day and, even then, that block of William Street will be one of the first areas addressed in the upcoming streetscape project.
The streetscape work shouldn’t affect the Strand’s block until later this summer, so city engineer Scott Derby didn’t foresee any issues continuing theater sales for now.
“This is not in competition with the popcorn stand,” Handshoe said. “This should not adversely affect them.”
City officials OK’d the use of the parking spaces for the proposed dates.
Also Tuesday, the city approved a rank promotion for Detective Angela Handshoe to Detective Sergeant.
Chief Rob Wiley, whose last day as chief is Friday as he heads into retirement, said the rank change doesn’t come with any increased pay, but will allow Angela Handshoe to be a ranking officer at crime scenes and also reflects the duties and responsibilities of the detective position.
Angela Handshoe was named detective in December 2018, after a previous detective was reassigned to road duty. She’s been working alongside with Detective Sgt. Lance Waters, who was recently named as the city’s new police chief to succeed Wiley.
Once Waters moves up to the chief’s office, the city will be looking for a second detective to join Angela Handshoe in investigations.
“The long-term goal at least for me was we authorize the lieutenant detective position, which isn’t filled at this time, but keeping the detective’s position at a level that allows them to have full command at the crime scene and because of the rank and as a responsibility of the role the detectives have,” Wiley said.
Board of works members approved the rank change.
