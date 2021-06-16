INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity has hit its lowest point ever, as nearly every county in the state achieved a blue rating this week, representing low spread of the virus.
Of Indiana's 92 counties, only seven remain in the yellow rating, the second-best representing moderate spread of the virus. The other 85 sit in the best blue score this week on the state's COVID-19 metrics map.
All of northeast Indiana is in the blue rating, with LaGrange and Steuben counties both improving to blue and Noble and DeKalb counties holding there another week.
For Steuben County, it's the first time it's achieved a blue rating since the color-coded map was introduced in Indiana back on Sept. 2.
Case counts ticked up a little bit in the northeast corner, rising to 60 per 100,000 from 49 per 100,000 last week, but positivity fell below 5% for the first time to 3.92%, helping push Steuben into its first-ever blue rating.
To become blue, at minimum counties have to have fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and positivity below 5%, which is how most counties get the rating.
LaGrange County also dropped back to blue this week as positivity fell after an increase last week. Positivity dropped to 2.67% from 7.87% last week. Cases also remained extremely low, at 10 per 100,000, about the same as the 12 per 100,000 number last week.
Noble and DeKalb counties both had slight increased in their positivity rates this week, although not enough to vault them back over 5% and into the yellow.
In Noble County, positivity inched up to 3.26% from 2.47% last week, while cases were similar at 60 per 100,000, up slightly from 52 per 100,000 last week.
In DeKalb County, positivity also crept up slightly to 3.77% from 3.24% last week, while cases were the same as last week at 32 per 100,000.
Overall, the returns this week were the best ever, beating the previous best marks of 65 counties in blue which occurred the week of March 17 and the week of June 9, this past week.
Of the seven counties still in yellow, all seven are located in northwest and west-central region of Indiana.
While all of the 85 counties rated blue this week have positivity rates below 5%, most are still sitting in the 10-100 cases per 100,000 range. Only 12 of those 85 counties have hit very low cases counts fewer than 10 per 100,000 and only one county, White County in northwest Indiana, has case counts higher than 100 per 100,000.
Indiana has seen cases, hospitalizations and deaths plummet so far in 2021 and are currently sitting at their lowest rates ever. That's despite having less than half of all Hoosiers age 12 and older fully vaccinated.
Indiana currently has slightly over 2.7 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which represents 46.5% of the eligible population.
