INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity around Indiana remains low across Indiana in the fourth week of statewide monitoring, keeping trend with early-season figures of previous years.
Indiana still rates flu activity as "minimal" in the fourth week of influenza tracking by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The state logged 63 cases of "influenza-like illness" in the fourth week ending Oct. 31, a slight drop from 68 cases in the week prior.
Across four weeks, the state has recorded 265 incidences of flu-like illnesses.
The state has recorded no deaths from flu yet this year.
Flu activity in Indiana doesn't usually start to rise significantly until December and running through February in most years, so the low numbers in October and November are not unusual.
The state reported influenza-like illnesses as about 1.66% medical visits on the week, which is slightly higher than previous years but comparable to numbers that usually run about 0.5-1.5% at this time of year.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu numbers may run a little higher than normal years.
The state health department lab, which tests for specific strains of flu, has not found any positive cultures of flu virus yet this year in the limited samples that have been sent for verification.
In the 2019-2020 season, the state recorded a total of 132 deaths attributed to flu, which was average in comparison to other years. That was up from 113 deaths in 2018-2019.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
