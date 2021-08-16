ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is going to expand its COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours in order to accommodate people getting booster shots, it was announced Monday.
Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department, said the expansion was determined to be necessary after federal authorities announced last week a third vaccine shot was now recommended for those with compromised immune systems.
"We are increasing our vaccine clinic hours to accommodate those people," Walsh said in Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
"Thank you for staying on top of that," said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
The expanded hours are going to be announced next week.
For now, people needing a booster are asked to call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500 to book an appointment.
Current clinic hours are Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays are variable and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The vaccine clinic is located in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., at the south end of the building.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
The late-night announcement Thursday by the FDA applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.
It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications and diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.
National Public Radio reported last week that several thousand Americans had already started getting booster shots prior to the FDA announcement.
