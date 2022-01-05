INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Kris Box Dr. Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming re-infected with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Box tested positive through a rapid test on Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic Monday night. She also received a PCR test, which will be sent for sequencing to determine whether she has been infected with the omicron strain of the virus.
Rapid tests can be less accurate the lab-analyzed PCR tests, although the quick-result tests are typically better when tested individuals are actively symptomatic.
Indiana and much of the nation are experiencing a surge in cases that is testing healthcare systems, due largely to the highly infectious omicron variant. On Tuesday, the state reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5%.
Box's reinfection illustrates the difficulty in fully preventing COVID-19 infection and, if the results do show an omicron variant, may signal coming challenges in slowing down the new variant even among highly protected individuals.
Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is one of an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021.
She was experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat and was isolating at home. She will follow the isolation guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for her to isolate for five full days and allow her to return to work fully masked on the sixth day if her symptoms are improving.
With the new positive results, Box has also now become one of Indiana's more than 16,000 reinfection cases, as it's Box's second time with COVID-19, after testing positive in October 2020, which has shown that natural immunity from previous infection is also only temporary.
COVID-19 can be spread even by people who show no symptoms. Hoosiers can take steps to protect themselves and others during this surge, such as wearing surgical masks or KN95s when in public, staying home when sick, getting tested, getting vaccinated and receiving a booster when eligible.
For information on testing sites, click here. Hoosiers aged 5 and older can get vaccinated. To find a vaccine clinic or schedule your appointment for your first, second or booster dose, go to www.ourshot.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.