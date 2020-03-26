ANGOLA — With the uncertainty of personal protective equipment supplies and shipments becoming a well-known issue, the Steuben County Health Department is calling on the community to donate any extra PPE supplies in original, unopened packaging.
The collection of these supplies will be distributed across our community partners as needed. We are accepting donations, including, but not limited to, the following items:
• Disposable Gowns
• N95 respirator face masks
• Disposable face masks
• Face-shields/goggles
• Coveralls/scrubs
• Disinfection wipes and liquids
• General-purpose hand cleaners
All donations can be dropped off at 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, during normal business hours. Please call 668-1000 Ex. 1500 to notify staff and someone will meet at the front entrance of the building.
As of Wednesday, 30 people had been tested with 17 pending tests. Results that have come back have all been negative.
