INDIANAPOLIS — On the first day in many weeks of muted COVID-19 activity in LaGrange County, Noble County led the region in new activity including recording its 28th death.
Noble County recorded one new death as of Wednesday's report from the Indiana State Department of health, the first new loss since June 13 when the county had its 26th and 27th deaths in the same day.
No information was immediately available about the patient.
To date, two Noble County residents age 50-59 have died, while six were in the 70-79 age range and the other 20 have all been 80 years old-plus, according to state demographic info. Eighteen women have died compared to 10 men.
Noble County also had the largest new case increase in the region on Wednesday, increasing seven cases to 383 overall.
Wednesday was the first day in many that LaGrange County didn't have a double-digit increase in cases. After overtaking Noble County on Saturday for the highest case count in the four-county area, LaGrange County added just four cases on Wednesday.
It was the first lull in what's been a constant surge for LaGrange County, which has gone from 60 cases on Memorial Day to 412 as of Wednesday. LaGrange County also saw a recent spate of deaths, recording one death per day for four straight days starting last week on Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health is offering more pop-up testing in LaGrange County as an effort to better identify and isolate COVID-19-positive residents, with testing happening at Topeka Pharmacy, 101 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
DeKalb County, which surged a bit after Memorial Day, and Steuben County, which has not seen any major increases in cases since an outbreak was detected at Miller Poultry back in early May, each increased just one case to 140 and 112 overall, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in LaGrange, DeKalb of Steuben counties, which sit at six, four and two deaths, respectively.
