LIGONIER — No, Zinck’s does not have any more elastic for medical masks.
But, that hasn’t stopped citizen sewing forces from buying up alternatives and bolts of fabric from the still-open Zinck’s Fabric Outlet in Ligonier.
Rachel Dobrzynski, a manager at Zinck’s in Ligonier, said she’s been pleasantly surprised at how resourceful the community has been with mask materials.
“We’ve sold ribbon. We’ve sold bias tape. We’ve sold stretchy lace,” Dobrzynski said.
In the midst of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “hunker down” order, Zinck’s has been designated as an essential business, since it’s part of the medical supply industry.
Even so, hours are modified and employees and customers are sure to maintain social distancing while in the store.
That essential designation is apparent on Zinck’s Facebook page, where those who sew ask each other for mask and isolation gown patterns and Zinck’s replies to questions of what’s in stock.
Dobrzynski said she’s seen that feeling of community and support inside the store, as well.
“I have personally seen a very good ‘Let’s stay together, I’m going to do all I can to help everybody out’ (attitude),” she said. “Hardly at all have I seen anybody getting afraid and coming in and feeling like they can get sick or something like that.”
Right now, sales for Zinck’s have been different. On a given day before the pandemic, Dobrzynski said they could expect to bring in around $1,500 to $2,000 per day.
Now, some days can result in $1,700, while others just $300.
But, to Dobrzynski, she can see people caring for each other even on low sales days.
“People are maxing out their credit cards to get this stuff,” Dobrzynski said.
Being a large fabric store just south of the intersection of U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 in Ligonier, Zinck’s is more accessible for people in Noble County to drive to, especially during the stay-at-home order.
Plus, Dobrzynski said, Zinck’s prices beat other larger craft stores that might be in Goshen or Fort Wayne.
“We’re able to keep our prices lower than places like JOANN’s or Hobby Lobby,” Dobrzynski said. “What might be $8 a yard there might be $4 here.”
And not only have sales been fluctuating, but so has the store’s supply.
Elastic, of course, is gone from Zinck’s right now. But looking further up the supply chain, the place the store buys elastic from is out, too.
And with Zinck’s main fabric supplier being four-and-a-half hours away in Berlin, Ohio, and both states under a stay-at-home order, Dobrzynski said she wasn’t sure for a while when her next shipment of polycotton for isolation gowns would come in.
Thankfully, she now knows her shipment will be coming as usual, despite the pandemic.
Zinck’s is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m right now.
