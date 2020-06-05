ANGOLA — Younger aged people remain the majority of the positive COVID-19 tested individuals in Steuben County.
Over a week’s time, Friday to Friday, Steuben County ended up with nine additional positive tests, now at 90.
Unlike the other three contiguous counties, Steuben County’s increases have been slight, suggesting that other counties experienced larger increases due to potentially unprotected activities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
That’s somewhat ironic seeing that Steuben County had a large influx of visitors on Memorial weekend, leading some to say traffic on the lakes and in campgrounds rivaled peak weeks in July.
Nonetheless, the Steuben County Health Department still is urging people to use safe practices to prevent the spread and contact with the coronavirus.
“As we continue forward with the Back on Track Indiana reopening stages in Steuben County, it is still necessary for residents and visitors to socially distance at least 6 feet, wash hands with soap and water often, cover your sneezes and coughs and wear a face covering when recommended,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department. “These measures will help keep our community safe and keep the number of COVID-19 diagnosed patients as low as possible. We urge all community members and visitors to the county to practice social responsibility in their daily lives.”
Of the 90 cases in Steuben County, 83% are below the age of 59, with the 30-39 age group having the most, 28. Compared to state demographic data, Steuben is much higher. For people 59 and younger in Indiana, 70% have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the 90 positive cases in Steuben County, 61 individuals are considered recovered. There have been two deaths associated with the disease.
Testing site moves
The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site will be located at the Lion’s Club building at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101b, Crooked Lake, Angola, starting today. This location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only. The route will be clearly marked by orange signage to the building.
Any individual who has potential exposure can use this site for testing. Valid Indiana identification is required. Individuals must preregister for an appointment at 888-634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting. The website is the preferred method for scheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.