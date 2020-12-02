INDIANAPOLIS — Good news for people going stir-crazy on quarantine — new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will allow some people to get back to their normal life quicker if they're not symptomatic.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box detailed some of the new advisory changes that could put more people back in the office or back in the classroom a little quicker than the standard 14-day quarantine advisement.
The changes shorten the time slightly for people who choose not to get tested, but also can shorten the quarantine even more for people who do get a test and receive a negative result.
One key aspect of the changes: It's only for people who do not develop any type of symptoms after being exposed to a COVID-infected person or otherwise advised to quarantine.
For people at home on quarantine, the new CDC guidance says they can end quarantine after 10 days if they don't get tested and remain free of symptoms.
For those who do get tested, if they receive a negative test on Day 5, 6 or 7 after exposure, they can end their quarantine on Day 7.
Although the number of cases in Indiana has exploded recently, the number of people advised to go into quarantine is magnitudes larger and has been one of the main drivers of disruptions to workplaces and schools.
For example, one COVID-positive student or teacher could lead to an entire classroom or even an entire grade level having to go out of school into quarantine. Likewise, one person being infected or exposed can cause an entire multi-person household to have to quarantine, too, even if none of them every turn out to be infected.
Box qualified the new quarantine information with the caveat that the 14-day quarantine will always be the safest and that individuals should consider their needs and impact and not rush back out into public just because maybe they can.
For example, people who can work effectively from home may want to stick out the full 14 days or people who come into contact with people who are high-risk or immuno-comprised may want to see out the full two weeks just to be extra cautious.
At the same time, however, Box noted that some jobs, especially health care workers “require that people get back sooner.”
The changes, however, could be greatly beneficial to getting more people back to work sooner.
“I really think this is going to help us get more kids back in school sooner and it's going to give a comfort to our healthcare workers who are going back more quickly,” Box said.
Box also gave a brief update on the status of vaccine deployment in Indiana.
Two pharmeceutical companies are now in the process of getting emergency-use authorizations for their vaccines to be deployed and put to use, with the expectation that the first millions of doses being administered by the end of the year.
Box said that Indiana's plan for the first share of its vaccine doses will be directed to front-line health care workers and then to vulnerable long-term care residents.
More widespread vaccine distribution to critical workforce like teachers, police officers or other first responders and higher-risk populations likely won't occur until early 2021 and then vaccination of the general population won't happen until later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.