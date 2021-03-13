INDIANAPOLIS —
INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area recorded five COVID-19 deaths over the past week in Steuben, DeKalb and Noble counties.
The deaths were tallied despite the state and local area continuing to see low case numbers and low positivity, and total hospitalizations have hit an all-time low.
Steuben and DeKalb counties each recorded two deaths, while Noble County had one.
In Steuben County, the two deaths occurred on March 4 and March 5, with one being a person in their 60s and the other being a patient in their 70s, according to demographic information from the state.
The 56th and 57th deaths were the first in Steuben County since Jan. 31.
In DeKalb County, the state count included one case logged back on Thanksgiving that had never been reported, while the other was more recent, occurring on March 3. Both patients were people 80 years old or older.
Those two new deaths mark the 79th and 80th in the county, as DeKalb County currently has the most all-time deaths from COVID-19 in the four-county area.
Noble County also had its 79th death, a death that occurred on March 3. The patient was a person in their 70s.
LaGrange County had no new deaths reported, remaining at 70 all-time.
The local deaths occurred even as Indiana and the region continues to see very low new COVID-19 activity.
The state has logged fewer than 1,000 cases per day for the last 16th days straight, with Indiana averaging 763 cases per day over the last week.
Indiana is averaging 742 cases per day and 23 deaths per day, both of which are down from the February monthly averages of 1,250 cases per day and 37 deaths per day.
Positivity continues to run low with rates running under 3% for 18 of the last 21 days. Testing has dropped a bit — the state is averaging about 31,000 tests per day, down from 36,000 a day in February — but positivity across the month so far sits at just 2.43%, the lowest ever.
The case and positivity numbers were joined by another best-ever metric, with Indiana having 583 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Saturday. That's the lowest single-day hospital census ever, dropping slightly below the previous all-time low of 595 way back on June 26.
Patient counts in northeast Indiana have also dropped to their lowest-ever point, with just 29 people in hospitals for treatment in the region.
Locally, counties continue to see little new case activity.
Noble County logged 30 new cases in the week since last Saturday, while Steuben County and DeKalb counties both added 28 new cases. LaGrange County had 12 new cases reported over the last week.
Positivity in local counties also remains low. Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties received yellow color ratings this past week, while LaGrange County holds in blue, the best rating representing low spread of the virus.
The four-county area recently crossed the 10% mark for residents who have been fully vaccinated.
