FREMONT — The Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Food Pantry received more than 1,500 pounds of frozen whole chickens Wednesday from Miller Poultry in the first of many holiday drops that will be done by the Orland poultry plant in the coming weeks.
Melissa Higbee, director for the pantry said she anticipates the chickens received Wednesday will be given to families in need that visit the pantry in early December.
“Our client base has more than doubled since March,” said Higbee.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant changes for a lot of organizations, and the food pantry is no exception. Instead of letting people come into the church, 601 Coldwater St., Fremont, pantry pickups have been outside in the parking lot.
Higbee said she has been trying to set up rolling racks with the available food on them so people can still have some of the shopping experience while selecting items their family will eat as opposed to just receiving a premade box of food.
“What we do isn’t just about feeding people,” she said. “It’s about letting them keep their dignity and having some choice, too.”
She tries each month to make sure each family is taking home some form of meats as well as other goods from the pantry, so the donated chickens will help greatly.
The donated chickens were delivered by Paul Maust and Lou Fraley. A few dedicated pantry volunteers took the chicken inside the church and got the cases stored in freezers, some of which are brand new thanks to a grant that Higbee received to replace some of the old units.
Each donated case of chicken weighed approximately 50 pounds, with 12 chickens per case.
Throughout December, Miller Poultry will be donating chicken to food pantries around the area including in Warsaw, Milford, the Mongo Food Pantry, the LaGrange Food and Clothes Basket, Kendallville, Albion, Ligonier, Rome City, Wolf Lake, Elkhart, South Bend, several sites in Michigan, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and at Project Help in Angola.
The first December food distribution for the pantry is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Higbee said she’s hoping to get some of the chickens thawed out so people can take home a bird that’s ready to cook as well as potentially a frozen one to defrost and prepare later.
Distributions in December will be drive-up to keep everyone safe and keep patrons out of the cold. The second distribution in December will be Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m.
