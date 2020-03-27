Newspapers, radio stations, television and social media are all flooded right now with posts, both true and fictitious, about COVID-19.
While the news is necessary, it can be frightening, stressful and the incorrect information can make people even more upset.
To make timelines a little happier, however, many people have turned to creative, fun and or inspirational posts to engage their friends, family and followers in something not virus related.
Some have even posted different activities to do while practicing social distancing.
A Facebook group started early this month, created by Rick Towers, called Help a Neighbor — Steuben County, also has several suggestions, positive comments and more for people during this time of crisis.
"There is so much need out there in our world, in our country," Towers said in a video he shared to the group. "I just want to take care of our own, if you will, in our surrounding areas especially as this thing keeps going and there is a lot more need."
Posts in the group include one from the Angola Parks and Recreation department with an art project that can be done around town to help lift spirits.
The post asks people to take the time to paint a rock or two and then place them around the parks office on John Street, near playgrounds or even around the landscape in the quadrants on the Public Square.
Playground equipment is closed, but people can still place positive, artistically created rocks near the areas.
Newspaper columnist and Trine University professor Lou Ann Homan posted both in the group and on her own Facebook page with an idea she saw called the bear project.
The project, said Homan, asks people to put out a bear for children to walk and find, while of course still practicing social distancing.
Every day until this is over, I will put out a bear for your children,” said Homan in her post. “If it is raining, he or she will be peering out the porch window.”
She invites people to take a photo when they find the bear, in this case Paddington the Bear, and post it back on social media.
She also invites people to visit the little free library in front of her house that is stocked with books and some magazines for children and adults both.
Others in both Angola and Fremont have already begun sharing posts of their own bears in windows and on porches, also seeing the idea online, for people to take a walk and see if they can find throughout the area.
People are also sharing groceries, excess produce they won’t use, offering delivery services for those in need and more, all to come together as a community to care for one another.
The group is open to the public to join and can be found at https://bit.ly/2WKYpDh.
