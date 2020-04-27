AUBURN — Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Convoy Technologies will join with Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen to offer free meals for commercial drivers at the rest stop south of Auburn on northbound Interstate 69.
They are calling the event “Tacos for Truckers.”
“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their health and working longer hours to keep our stores and health care facilities stocked with essential goods and equipment,” said a news release fro Convoy Technologies. “Despite their sacrifice, many drivers are being met with closed doors when they stop for food — or even a bathroom.”
“These drivers aren’t staying home like the rest of us,” said Convoy Technologies President Ron Harker. “They’re getting up every day and hitting the road. That’s why we still have food on the shelves at the grocery stores. That’s why our doctors and nurses are still getting the supplies they need to take care of our friends and loved ones. We should all be grateful to them. We felt buying them lunch was the least we could do.”
Drivers will be able to choose among: three tacos, a burrito, a Mexican bowl, a plate of nachos or a quesadilla.vThe food truck will be stocked to provide up to 350 meals throughout the day. Convoy Technologies also will be offering drinks and care packages, including hand sanitizer.
Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Convoy Technologies is a provider of industrial-grade safety products, including cameras, monitors, sensors, recording systems and accessories serving the heavy duty on- and off-road industries. Our goal is to provide education and leading-edge products geared toward improving the safety, productivity, and security of our partners.
Lily & Flora’s Mexican Kitchen is run by two sisters and their mother, who come from a big family of restaurant owners in Mexico, the news release said.
