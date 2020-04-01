INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana set new one-day highs for new COVID-19 cases and deaths again Wednesday, as additional new cases were identified in northeast Indiana.
After passing 2,000 cases on Tuesday, the number of new cases continued to increase and the state may likely top 3,000 as soon as Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 406 new cases were identified statewide and 16 more Hoosiers died from COVID-19 complications from the day prior.
In total, 2,565 cases have been logged since March 6 and 65 people have died.
As of Wednesday morning, only nine of 92 counties in the state remain without a case. Five of those nine counties are located in southwest Indiana. The only county near northeast Indiana that doesn't have a case yet is tiny Blackford County, located just south of Wells County.
Northeast Indiana also logged new cases since Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola announced two of its staff members — one residing in Steuben County and one in DeKalb County — had tested positive for coronavirus.
Noble County also logged one additional case. Details about that new case had not yet been released as of 10:30 a.m.
LaGrange County had no new cases, with its count remaining at two.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County's case count rose to 39 and Elkhart County has 23 cases. Kosciusko County remains at five cases and Whitley County has three.
State health officials are warning that the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue to surge. Different models estimate the virus impact may peak as soon as mid-April or as late as mid-May.
Indiana is aiming to double its health care capacity for hospital beds and ventilators to treat the expected spike in COVID-19 cases this month.
After leveling off for about three days over the weekend, the rate of new cases and deaths is again accelerating this week.
The state's stay-at-home order, aimed at reducing transmission by asking Hoosiers to "hunker down" at home except for essential work, travel or activity remains in effect until April 7.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, when asked, has not changed that date yet, but has indicated that his administration continues to review it daily and may extend it, if needed.
Schools remain out until May 1. Holcomb said Tuesday that he will be updating the state about the status of school later this week in a press conference with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick.
