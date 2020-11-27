This week the darkness of December descends upon as we pass through the November full moon. This year the full moon joins our pre-winter skies on November 29 and 30. The November moon is known as the Beaver Moon as the beavers are now working on building up their dams getting ready for winter.
This is the last full moon before the Winter Solstice. By now I am usually planning for the Solstice party and for the open house for my Storytelling Cottage. Of course, neither will be happening this year, and I am trying to think of all the joy instead. The past two columns have focused on gratitude, and that will continue, of course.
This past week was the pie auction, which raised $43,000 in our community to help families with children. I have been participating in the pie auction for a few years now as one of the bakers. Oh, on that day, I rise early, start the music and carefully bake that pie. Make the crust. Peel the apples. Bake to absolute perfection. As the auction begins I watch carefully to see all the bids come in. My first bid was $100 by Mark Sanborn. Within a short time, it was raised to $175 by Detail This. I was happy that my apple pie would bring joy to some children. Close to 1 p.m., Candy Carlin and her family bid $200 with assurance that apple pie would grace their Thanksgiving table, but in the 11th hour, Detail This took it back for $201. Needless to say I was happy to have this attention with this apple pie, but Candy was quite upset over the outcomes. I daresay she arrived at Detail This to pick up her car chatting about this event and her disappointment.
Later on, in the day, with a knock at the door, the apple pie was delivered to the Carlin household by Cheryl and Jared Beer with a “Happy Thanksgiving greeting.” Perhaps it is living in this small town and knowing the players that makes this story totally wonderful or the generosity of folks still lives on. I think it is the combination of both.
Years ago, during Adam and Aaron’s first 4-H experience it was Larry and Patsy Dunham who bought their pet lamb. The twins were horrified they had to give their lamb up. I guess I didn’t tell them or probably I never even knew that. It was all new to me. They cried and cried. It was a day later that Larry and Patsy gave the lamb back to the boys. I will never forget their kindness. When their last child was born, I made a pair of mittens for their little one out of that lamb’s wool, who was then a full-grown sheep.
And everyone who knows me knows the story of Dave Dilts and the pony for my children’s Christmas one year long ago on the farm. In fact, I told this story at a national storytelling Zoom concert a few weeks ago. I have the picture hanging in my dining room with the story taped behind the picture. That way, when today is a long time ago, they will remember.
At the Thanksgiving table this week, I told Graham that in years to come, when he is a father or grandfather, he will tell the story of the 2020 pandemic. As strange as this may sound, Carolyn and I often say that we are grateful to be able to live through this experience that is making history around the world.
We will watch the full moon swirl across our town this week, over the courthouse full of lights with the tree tucked up into the alcove. We will turn our calendars over to December. Nothing will stop time. Nothing. Take a stroll downtown. Shop local this week and every week. Buy gift certificates. Vote on the trees. No one will stop you from singing “Noel” on the street corners, if you want to do that.
This week I will bring home a Christmas tree and fill it with baubles just like I always do. I will play the music, read the stories.
Perhaps this week I will bake another apple pie. It seems to me that there is a family that should be getting one. I will also keep the kettle going in case a friend or stranger passes by in need of friendship or warmth.
Joyous December, we welcome you home.
