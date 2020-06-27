ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way and the Steuben County Community Foundation are still accepting applications from nonprofits in the community whose funding has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is available for every nonprofit in Steuben County,” said Jessica Brodock, executive director of Steuben County United Way. “We’re looking forward to more applications coming through. We know there are many agencies who are lacking funding because of COVID-19.”
Steuben County received a $200,000 grant for the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund held at the Steuben County Community Foundation that was made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Steuben County United Way is a member.
The Steuben County Disaster Response Fund is a partnership of the Foundation and United Way.
The recent grant brings the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund to a total of $325,000 in available grant dollars that have been raised by the community, the Foundation and United Way to support COVID-19 relief efforts for Steuben County nonprofits.
“We have awarded several applications,” Brodock said, but money is still available. “We want to be transparent that it’s available to everyone. You do not have to have been funded by United Way or the Community Foundation.”
“Our committee of six volunteers (three board members from SCCF and SCUW each) is meeting weekly to review grant applications. As of June 23, the partnership committee has awarded a total of $72,390 in grants to eight nonprofit organization,” said Joanna Ness, Foundation communications director. “The Steuben County Disaster Response Fund committee welcomes requests from nonprofits located in Steuben County who have been forced to pivot their programming and faced extra unbudgeted expenses as a result of COVID-19.”
The Foundation and United Way have provided dozens of rapid response grants to community organizations in the past two months. This fund is positioned to help nonprofits build back over the course of the next two years.
“While our staff was working remotely, SCCF reached out personally to all the Steuben County nonprofits in March, April and June to check in on their financial and organizational challenges. It was humbling to see the wide variety of ways their daily work has been forced to change, but we were impressed and inspired by their resilience,” said Jennifer Danic, the Foundation’s executive director.
Nonprofits can find a link to the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund application and grant guidelines at steubenfoundation.org/COVID19.
Local nonprofits are encouraged to contact the Foundation, 665-6656, or United Way, 665-6196, with questions about applying. A committee with members from both organizations will review grant applications and make joint recommendations for funding projects that alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on local residents.
This fund will initially prioritize nonprofits located in Steuben County, and it will expand to include nonprofits serving Steuben County in the beginning of 2021. Grant funds will be utilized to help nonprofits with their current financial needs, while also supporting their work to become adaptable and efficient so they are able to weather future challenges.
This Foundation and Steuben County United Way partnership is a collaborative effort made possible by multiple regional funders and many generous donors. Additional gifts can be made to the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund online at steubenfoundation.org or by mailing a check to SCCF at 1701 N. Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703 with a note in the memo.
