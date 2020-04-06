ANGOLA — There was discussion Monday during the Steuben County Board of Commissioners meeting on whether the Steuben County Campground at Crooked Lake would be able to open as scheduled on May 1.
About an hour after that conversation was held, Gov. Eric Holcomb provided an answer plain and simple during his daily COVID-19 briefing: All campgrounds in Indiana are not allowed to be open. At least not now.
“We just heard that,” said Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl, who presided over Monday’s meeting.
However, the governor’s order for campgrounds ends on May 1, meaning campgrounds might be able to open.
The Steuben County Board of Health, with the support of the commissioners, adopted a public health order that mirrors the governor’s.
This includes all Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties, including Pokagon State Park at Lake James and Chain O’ Lakes State Park near Albion, which had been doing a fairly brisk business this spring, possibly due to people being off work due to the pandemic and the weather has been nice.
“All of our campgrounds and that includes our state park campgrounds, are closed,” Holcomb said.
When asked, DNR officials in Indianapolis would not provide a comment.
“We’re disappointed because to our knowledge campgrounds are set up for social distancing. It’s good to get outdoors and get fresh air,” said June Julien, executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. “We’re disappointed but we have to follow the order and respect the governor.”
Shortly after the order was announced, the DNR’s website still said campgrounds were open.
Crowl had said earlier in Monday it was very possible the county’s campground would not open because the spaces are very tight in proximity to one another, which doesn’t promote proper social distancing. This was even prior to Holcomb’s order.
Holcomb’s order comes as private campgrounds across Indiana — and particularly in Steuben County where there are close to 10,000 campsites — are preparing to open for the season.
If the order extends beyond May 1, which is possible, the long-term impact could be great for Steuben County.
While campgrounds could still take reservations for after May 1, the county’s order said those might have to be canceled or postponed if the governor revises and extends his order. People who work at campgrounds are allowed on site to perform duties as needed for office and maintenance work.
“This economic impact is going to be devastating if it extends much past May 1,” Julien said.
Camping is No. 2 in the county in terms of money spent per day by visitors behind money spent by people who stay in hotels.
“Devastating is about the only way to describe this,” Julien said. “The hospitality industry by far is going to be the hardest hit.”
This will also impact places like grocery stores, liquor stores, bait shops and more that receive much revenue from campers, Julien said.
