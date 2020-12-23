INDIANAPOLIS — Red's a Christmas color, at least.
Three counties in the four-county area will be spending Christmas with a red rating from the Indiana State Department of Health, representing very high spread of COVID-19 as northeast Indiana remains one of the state's hotspots.
Steuben County, which has yo-yo'd between orange and red for the past five weeks came back up into the red this week after going orange last week, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties stayed in red again.
Noble County is the only local county to hold in orange, a place where it's been stuck for nine weeks as case counts remain high but positivity rates hold at high, but not very high percentages.
In Wednesday's new county metrics ratings, the state saw minor improvement with 24 counties in red this week compared to 26 in red last week. Likewise, the state now has 68 counties in orange, up from 66 last week.
For the third-straight week, no counties were grades yellow for moderate spread or blue for low spread of the virus.
Steuben County bounced back into the red as its positivity rate worsened from the week before, rising to 16.97% from 14.62% last week. The county did see minor improvement in its per-capita case rate, dropping to 696 per 100,000 from 774 per 100,000 last week.
Counties hit red status if they have more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents — a criteria that all 92 counties in the state are over for another week — and higher than 15% positivity rate.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties remain stalled in the red. It's the seventh consecutive week for LaGrange County and fourth week in a row for DeKalb County.
LaGrange County made some progress on its per-capita case rate and a tiny amount on positivity compared to last week. Cases dropped to 239 per 100,000 residents from 318 the week before — almost close enough to drop under the state's highest benchmark for that measure. Positivity was nearly unchanged, however, falling slightly to 18.93% from 19.14% the week before.
LaGrange County's positivity rate remains one of the worst in the state, fifth highest of the 92 counties.
If LaGrange County's case count drops below 200 per 100,000, the county would fall into an orange rating, even despite its continuing high positivity. It would take significant decreases in both cases and positivity, however, for the county to eventually get into the yellow.
DeKalb County had mixed results this week, showing a little improvement in case counts at 512 per 100,000, down from 607 a week ago, but had a slightly increased positivity of 16.91% from 16.47%.
Noble County remains firmly stuck in the orange despite seeing increases in both scoring metrics this past week. Cases were up from 573 per 100,000 a week ago to 710 per 100,000 this week, while positivity rose from 12.03% to 12.98%.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box did note that the state had discovered an error in how its software was pulling in data to computer weekly positivity averages and that the state will also be changing the method by which is calculates the seven-day rate.
While Box noted that the changes are likely to increase positivity rates as displayed for the state as a whole, effects on individual counties will be mixed, with some seeing higher and some seeing lower positivity.
Counties that have a wide variability in their day-to-day positivity rates, which would generally be smaller, low-testing counties like LaGrange, for example, may be benefited by the changed and have lower positivity rates in the future.
The changes the state is making won't take effect until next week's county metrics release on Wednesday, Dec. 30, so the impact won't be known until then.
Although the overall state picture hasn't changed much via color ratings, Indiana has been seeing some recent improvement in its daily case counts, positivity rate and hospitalizations, suggesting the state may have turned a corner on COVID-19 recently.
Deaths across the state remain high, but deaths are typically the last indicator to move as people need to get infected and become serious ill before dying, which can take a week or weeks to occur, so death numbers typically don't rise or fall until well after other measures like cases and hospitalizations start to change first.
The orange and red ratings across the region mean that local restrictions will remain in place for another week on gathering sizes.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread, and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas such as break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Counties will be expected to implement more restrictive measures if they move up a color code, but in order to ease restrictions they have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks.
