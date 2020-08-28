INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has logged few positive retests for COVID-19, showing that once someone tests positive for the virus, they’re usually not tested again.
Meanwhile, a growing percentage of people who are seeking testing are repeat patients.
Since last week, Indiana has started calculating its positivity rate two different ways.
The first way, and that way the state has been doing it since it first started tracking the metric, has been by taking unique positives and dividing by unique test subjects. That’s yielded an all-time positivity rate of 8.7% and a seven-day average as of this week of 6.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
One downside of that method is that it does not account for retests, since a person who is testing for COVID-19 more than once is only counted once on the testing side, which can lead to artificially inflated rates.
But the state is now also calculating positivity by taking all positive tests divided by all tests, which the state wanted to start doing for comparison reasons, since many other states are using that formula for their positivity calculation. Doing it that way gives an all-time positivity rate of 6.8% — about two percentage points lower than the first method — and a seven-day average this week of 5.2%.
While the state continues to report new cases as unique Hoosiers, reflecting individuals who test positive for COVID-19 once and only once, regardless of how many positive tests they may generate, the all-positives number is being tracked from behind the scene for the rate calculation.
However, based on those rates, it’s possible to calculate what the all-positives number is by taking the all testing number, 1,377,180 tests total and multiplying by the cumulative rate of 6.8%. That gives a total of 93,648 positive results all time.
With the state listing 91,313 unique cases, the means that 2,335 tests results have been duplicate positives from people who had already tested at least once.
As no known cases have occurred of a person getting re-infected — recovering from the virus and then getting ill a second time — all of those duplicates can be attributed to additional test results from people who are already positive.
Knowing that numbers takes the wind out of the sails of people who have claimed incorrectly that Indiana was claiming all positives as a case, despite state health officials repeatedly explaining that the case number is based on unique Hoosiers.
It also shows that only a small percentage of the total positive results are coming in as duplicates, with those 2,335 positives representing just 2.5% of the all-time total.
Most people who test positive for COVID-19 aren’t retested because there is simply no need — doctors will order that person home to isolation or that person is admitted to a health care facility and treated until they either recover or die.
However, some retests are done in certain situations, for example, a rehab facility or nursing home that wants to ensure a person has cleared an infection before being released from a hospital to their facility. That person may be given a retest which could show up positive again if the virus is still active in their body.
The duplicate positive is small, especially when compared to the retest rate just for testing itself.
Previously when Indiana was logging just unique individuals who were tested, the measure omitted several thousands of tests conducted as second, third or beyond tests on people who were already counted once.
As of Friday, 1,044,049 individuals have taken 1,377,180 tests, meaning that approximately 24.2% of all tests have been retests on someone who’s already had one nasal swab before.
That percentage is increasing as time goes on, showing that of the new total tests being done, a larger percentage are people getting retested.
The cumulative retest rate for the state was 21.9% just a week ago, increasing to 24.2% now.
On a day-to-day basis over the last week, daily testing results show that about 4-in-10 tests conducted every day are retests on someone who’s been tested before, suggesting the cumulative rate will continue rising if the trend continues.
So while many people are getting tested more than once, Indiana’s number show that once a person gets a positive result, they’re usually not retested again in a window that would return multiple positive tests.
