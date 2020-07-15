ANGOLA — The Steuben County 4-H Fair starts Friday morning with opening ceremonies.
But the smell of hay, livestock and pork burgers will be missing, as will the families mingling at the fairgrounds, set against the blue water of Crooked Lake under mature shady trees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local 4-H fair has been moved to a virtual format. While many social gatherings planned for this summer were canceled, 4-H’ers were given an opportunity to do their projects, including raising and showing animals, in an online format.
The schedule for the fair — which will be broadcast at puext.in/steubenfair2020 — includes a program on Wednesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. titled “Sneak Peek: Behind the scenes look into the making of a virtual 4-H fair.”
Other ways to link into the 4-H Fair include Steuben County Extension’s Youtube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWROqMvz9iqbQrLzTLJEIg, Facebook at “Steuben County 4-H Program Indiana,” on Instagram @steubenco4h and Twitter @steubenco4h. The Herald Republican will be providing stories and photos from the fair throughout its run, in print and online at theheraldrepublican.com.
The fair starts Friday at 10 a.m., recognizing seniors, those who have achieved tenure, scholarships and this year’s achievement winner.
At noon Friday, all static exhibits will be presented along with results. While in the past, 4-Hers have been able to meet face to face with the judges, the virtual format did not allow that. This year, closed judging was conducted remotely. All projects will receive a score card and critique.
Animal shows start on Friday, with the dog show at 2 p.m. and poultry at 5 p.m. Students entered their projects with documentation and photographs.
Everything from opening ceremonies to the animal shows will be recorded and played in a slide show format, said Tami Mosier, 4-H Youth Development educator. The shows will reveal exhibitors and results.
At the state fair level, the pageant has been canceled, so Steuben County opted to maintain last year’s fair queen, Abby Stoy, for this year’s virtual fair. Stoy will present a video message at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be available on Extension websites and through The Herald Republican’s Facebook page.
A livestock support auction opens on Friday and closes Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m. Consignment cattle, sheep, goats and swine will load out at the county fairgrounds on Tuesday at a time yet to be determined.
Here’s this year’s schedule:
Friday, July 17
10 a.m. — Opening ceremonies
Noon — Static exhibits presented and results released
2 p.m. — Dog show
5 p.m. — Poultry show
Saturday, July 18
10 a.m. — Swine show
Noon — Rabbit show
2 p.m. — Dairy show
5 p.m. — Message from Miss Steuben County
Sunday, July 19
Noon — Fashion revue and verbal communication
2 p.m. — Horse and pony equitation, horsemanship and speedmanship
5 p.m. — Dairy feeder steer, beef feeder, dairy steer and beef shows
Monday, July 20
10 a.m. — Started calf show
Noon — Cat and kitten show
2 p.m. — Horse and pony showmanship
5 p.m. — Sheep show
Tuesday, July 21
10 a.m. — Goat show
2 p.m. — Horse and pony speed show
5 p.m. — Message from Steuben County Commissioners and 4-H Fair sponsors
Wednesday, July 22
10 a.m. — Message from 4-H Fair Board members
2 p.m. — Sneak Peek: Behind the Scenes Look into the Making of a Virtual 4-H Fair
