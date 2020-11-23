ANGOLA — Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman has announced in a local order providing restrictions for crowd gatherings based on Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent limits in a new executive order.
The order mirrors those being announced in other northeast Indiana counties aimed at reducing COVID-19 spread. It remains in effect until Dec. 12.
In essence, social gatherings, events and sports leagues and tournaments are limited to up to 50 people if the county is rated orange or 25 people if the county is rated red, which is currently the case.
If an event can't be reduced in number, they can be up to 250 people in orange or 100 people if in red with a plan approved by the Steuben County Health Department.
Social gatherings and events held at multiple site venues need to have safety plans approved and will allow up to 250 people if the county is orange and up to 100 if the county is red.
In addition, the venue shall:
• Ensure separate social gathering and event attendees do not comingle;
• Within each area/site, ensure 6 feet of social distancing within tables with seating spaced to achieve and maintain social distancing between individuals or households, and for classroom, auditorium, bleacher, or other style seating, ensure 6 feet of separation between individuals or household units;
• Ensure separate and designated restroom facilities for each area/site and designated facilities must be sufficient for the number of attendees in each site or area;
• Provide hand sanitizer or other prevention supplies in each area/site; and
• Message that attendance is prohibited if sick or recently exposed to COVID-19.
Restrictions on bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and beverage service has been restricted while in the red designation..
Capacity is limited to 50% indoors and 100% outdoors, as long as a tent, for example, has two open air sides. These establishments must be closed and cleared of customers between midnight and 5 a.m.
Bar seating shall be closed; table seating only. Table seating is limited to eight people per table and tables must be spaced such that individuals will be at least 6 feet away from individuals seated at other tables.
Self-service style food stations, like buffets and salad bars are not permitted unless a staff member serves patrons.
Gyms, exercise and fitness centers are restricted to 50% capacity.
