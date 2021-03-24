INDIANAPOLIS — State officials took a moment Wednesday to recognize that 1 million Hoosiers have now become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
It's a big step, but state leaders recognize there's still a lot of work ahead.
“We're on the cusp of another major milestone here in Indiana, that means we're going to celebrate vaccinating our 1 millionth Hoosier, fully,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We are not just on the road to recovery, we're onward and upward.”
As has been the case for the last few months, more updates and announcements about vaccine distribution were the main focus of Wednesday's statewide COVID-19 press conference.
Holcomb scooped himself, to some respect, after giving a statewide address on Tuesday — the one-year anniversary of Indiana's stay-at-home order being announced on March 23, 2020 — during which he announced that as of March 31, vaccines will be opened up to any Hoosiers age 16 and above.
That change will open up vaccines to most of the state's population, although Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted that clinical trials in younger people are still ongoing and, if that goes well, could lead to authorization of vaccines to children age 12 and older.
Children younger than 12, however, might not be authorized for vaccines for many more months, Box said.
The good news is that children have seen relatively minor impacts from COVID-19 as compared to older people. The vast majority of young people have minor or no symptoms from COVID-19 and deaths among people younger than 18 are exceptionally rare.
“It's unrealistic to think that children under the age of 12 will be eligible for vaccine for some time,” Box said.
Because of that, it's important for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings all get vaccinated in order to provide protection to those younger children in their household, Box said.
Box suggested that Hoosiers take whatever vaccine is available to them soonest, as vaccines currently available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have all shown to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
For those 16 and 17 years old, however, they'll only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only shot authorized for use for those teens.
Locally, Pfizer vaccine is only distributed at the Steuben County clinic by the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital workers. Otherwise, teens would have to travel to Fort Wayne sites that have stock of Pfizer.
Johnson and Johnson's vaccine has slightly lower overall efficacy, but is a one-shot vaccine as opposed to a two-shot dose like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
With vaccines opening up to anyone 16 years old and older soon, Indiana is going to be opening its eligibility to millions more Hoosiers, it opens the possibility that demand will soon outpace supply of the vaccine.
Box said the state is expecting its weekly vaccine allotments will continue to rise, but acknowledged that wait times for vaccine appointments may extend from one or two weeks to maybe four, five or six weeks out.
However, since the state focused on vaccinating the highest risk people first, those who are awaiting vaccines will be at lower risk while waiting.
“If we are waiting a little bit longer, that will be all right,” Box said.
Outside of continuing to offer vaccines at local health departments and hospitals across the state, Indiana will be hosting additional mass-vaccination drive-thrus at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in April.
Additional clinics will run at the speed from April 1-3, 13-18 and 24-30, with the state offering as many as 6,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In total, those one-and-done drive-thrus could help inoculate another 96,000 Hoosiers at maximum.
Box encourages Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible because widespread vaccinations will not only help protect lives but also help variant strains of COVID-19 from becoming more prevalent and potentially mutating into new forms that could circumvent the immunity people are receiving.
Box called it a “race” against the variants, which are present in Indiana but in small amounts, with fewer than 100 known cases of the U.K. variant of the virus that is more infectious than the original strain of the virus.
Holcomb also announced Tuesday that Indiana's mask mandate, which has been in effect for eight months, will become a “mask advisory” starting in April, meaning Hoosiers won't necessarily be required to wear them in public places.
Businesses, events and organizations will be able to decide whether masks are needed, and masks will still be required in state and federal buildings, at vaccine clinic sites and in K-12 school buildings, Holcomb said.
Even though masks will drop back from being required, Box still strongly recommends that all Hoosiers continue to mask up when out in public.
“Please keep wearing your mask. We know it works,” Box said. “The science behind masks has not changed and continuing to wear a mask will protect you and others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.