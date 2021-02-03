INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the end of October, Noble and Steuben counties have made it back to a yellow rating for "moderate" spread of COVID-19, as the state continues to see weekly improvement.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties also showed improvement, but not quite enough to get to a lower grade yet.
The improvement locally matches improvement statewide as now close to a third of all 92 counties are in yellow across the state, which also hasn't happened since the end of October.
Noble and Steuben counties both took another step down after recently entering orange, as both counties posted good positivity rates and lower case counts.
In Steuben County, which hasn't been yellow since Oct. 28, made it back as positivity dropped below 10% and case counts have been down. Positivity dropped to 8.38%, down from 11.44% last week, and cases fell to 147 per 100,000 from 182 per 100,000 last week.
In Noble County, which was last yellow on Oct. 21, also dropped as it saw its per-capita case count hit a lower tier. Positivity was already sub-10% last week, dropping a bit more to 7.62% from 8.66%, but cases finally fell below 200 per 100,000 to 198 per 100,000, down from 280 last week.
Both counties will remain in orange-level gathering size restrictions for now as counties need to sit in a lower grade for two consecutive weeks before restrictions can ease off.
Gathering sizes in orange are limited to 50 people or up to 25% of total capacity of the venue, with a safety plan approved by the county health department.
DeKalb and LaGrange counties both stayed in orange but also saw some improvement in their metrics.
DeKalb County saw per-capita cases drop to 225 per 100,000 from 259 per 100,000 last week, but positivity increased to 13.26% from 10.32% last week.
LaGrange County saw minor improvement in its case rate at 123 per 100,000 from 133 last week, while positivity jumped from 11.84% to 13.32%.
The counties could get to yellow if their cases fall below 200 per 100,000 and positivity drops below 10% or if positivity is over 10% but less than 15% and cases drop below 100 per 100,000.
Statewide, Indiana saw improvement among its 92 counties again this week.
There were four counties in red, down from five last week; while orange counties dropped from 79 to 59 and yellow counties increased from eight to 29. There are no counties in blue currently and haven't been since Nov. 4.
Whitley County remains one of the four counties in red, but northeast Indiana has yellowed since last week. Allen County remains orange but Elkhart, Kosciusko, Wells and Adams counties all went yellow along with Noble and Steuben.
Northern Indiana, east-central Indiana and western Indiana are more yellow, while central Indiana and the south remains primarily in orange this week.
The improvement across the state has been fairly rapid, as the state had 73 counties in red just three weeks ago.
