INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates ticked down again this week as Indiana continues to see some of its mildest influenza rates in recent history.
Activity’s not quite as low as it was during the 2020-21 season, but it’s close, and lower than any other year since 2013.
In the 21th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Feb. 26, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.02%, down from 1.14% a week ago.
That report includes 481 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers rose to 1.07%, up from 1% the week prior.
Flu rates are a little higher than last year, otherwise at the lowest numbers at this time of year as compared to any other year since 2013.
At its worst, the flu rate was about 5% in 2019-2020, but numbers typically are starting to wind down at this time of year.
Flu numbers do sometimes spike in late March/early April, but often influenza spread lessens as warmer spring weather starts to set in across the state.
Hoosiers are enjoying relatively low virus spread across the board, as COVID-19 numbers have fallen dramatically at the start of the year along with flu rates.
Indiana did see an uptick in the number of deaths attributable to flu this week, with the season total rising to 24, up nine from a week ago.
Of those deaths, sixten were people age 65 or older, six in the 50-64 range and one each at 25-49 and 5-24 age groups.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain as one of the four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
