BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has reported a confirmed COVID-19 case within the senior class at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The announcement was posted on the school district's social media app. It reads: "There has been a confirmed COVID case within Eastside's senior class. Contact tracing is complete. Parents of the seven students affected have been contacted. If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine."
This is the first COVID-19 announcement by the school district since Oct. 12.
