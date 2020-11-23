AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported three new deaths of people positive for COVID-19 and 85 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths bring the total to 29 for DeKalb County. All three people who died are more than 80 years old. The department said no further information about the deaths will be released.
Monday’s report covers a three-day weekend, and its average of 28.3 new cases per day is lower than in recent daily reports.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,732 overall, with 265 new cases in the past week.
Friday’s new patients include one between birth to age 10; seven between ages 11-20; 16 from 21-30 years of age; eight between 31-40; 15 who are 41-50 years old; 16 who are 51-60; eight who are 61-70; nine who is 71-80; four who are 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 140 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six since Friday, including 32 who have been treated by intensive care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
More deaths in region
The death toll in northeast Indiana continues to rise, with two more deaths in LaGrange County, while Noble County had one.
Those deaths have taken the four counties to 50 deaths in the slightly more than a month period since Oct. 21.
DeKalb County recorded three deaths over the weekend, taking it to 29 deaths all-time.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, nine deaths of patients in their 70s and 17 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
LaGrange County had two deaths reported Monday, also taking it to 29 deaths all-time. The deaths occurred Saturday and Sunday, according to the state. One of the patients was in their 70s while the other was 80-plus.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 13 among people in their 70s and 12 people who were 80 or older.
Noble County had its 46th overall death reported on Sunday, a death that occurred on Friday and was a person in their 70s, according to the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 11 people in their 70s and 27 at 80 or older.
The four counties have now combined for 50 deaths in just over a month, with 18 of those in DeKalb County, 13 in LaGrange County, 12 in Noble County and five in Steuben County.
The new deaths come amid a familiar backdrop of many COVID-19 metrics remaining at all-time highs.
The state added 5,506 cases on Monday — the biggest Monday total ever, surpassing last week's total of 5,147. Case counts are usually lowest on Mondays and Tuesdays, so the total is down a bit compared to last week's late-week numbers.
Monday's total was running above same-day numbers last week, but Sunday's figure was down at 6,174 cases to 6,710 the Sunday the week before.
Case numbers are likely to fluctuate wildly this week in comparison to typical weeks before testing sites and labs are likely to shutter on and around the Thanksgiving holiday, which is likely to put a short-term damper on the number of cases being reported.
On Monday, the state passed 300,000 known cases since March and crossed the 5,000 total deaths line on Sunday.
Statewide hospitalizations still remain at a record high 3,219 total patients as of Sunday, but sharp day-to-day increases that have been the hallmark of early November have slowed recently. Whether the slowdown is a short-term blip or a sign that Indiana is maybe started to level off will take more time to determine.
After seeing some short-term improvement in total hospitalizations, Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, saw total patient numbers rise again over the weekend from 342 to 384.
The state logged 48 deaths on Sunday and 27 on Monday, which is typical as death numbers usually drop over the weekend due to reporting lags. Death totals are typically highest on Tuesdays, so it will give a clearer picture of whether death totals have started to calm or if they are still on the rise.
Historically about 1-in-6 people hospitalized for COVID-19 end up dying in the hospital, so continuing record-high hospital numbers are a strong indicator that deaths will remain high for the near future.
Locally, case counts continue rising sharply across the four-county area.
Noble County logged 89 cases over the two-day period, followed by Steuben County with 55 and LaGrange County with 28 cases.
