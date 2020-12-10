AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The daily total is the lowest since Oct. 22, when 13 cases also were reported, and far below the recent average of more than 40 per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,411 since the start of the pandemic and 446 in the first 10 days of December.
Thursday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; three from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; none who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 202 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Wednesday, including 35 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
Eastside team affected
The Eastside girls basketball team has had a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to a posting Thursday on the DeKalb County Eastern School District’s mobile app.
“There has been a confirmed COVID case within the high school girls basketball program,” the announcement stated. “Contact tracing is complete. The parents of the five student/athletes affected, along with the two school employees affected, have been contacted. If you have not received communication from the school, there is no need to self-quarantine.”
Eastside’s reserve girls basketball team did not play at Churubusco Wednesday, and reserve games at home against Prairie Heights tonight and with Lakewood Park Monday have been canceled.
The varsity girls basketball team played Wednesday and is scheduled to play tonight and Monday.
The DeKalb County Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
